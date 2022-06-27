HC asks why WB would suspend Padma Bridge funding if no conspiracy

The High Court on Monday raised the question that if there was no conspiracy then why would the World Bank suspend funding for the construction of Padma Bridge.

The court also remarked that those who conspired are anti-state and they have to be tracked down.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque made the observations during a hearing of the rule asking the government why an inquiry commission should not be formed to detect the conspirers.

The bench said, "Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride. Those who are against the development of such national interests are enemies of the nation, enemies of the country. They need to be identified."

The court has fixed Tuesday (28 June) for the next hearing in this regard.

On 15 February 2017, the High Court issued a rule asking the cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the inspector general of police to reply in two weeks as to why a commission of inquiry should not be formed.

The suo moto rule – issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah – came as several national dailies then published reports on the plotters.

The World Bank and donors backtracked on financing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project after allegations of corruption were brought against senior government officials and ministers, the court said, citing the reports, adding that it seriously hit the dignity of the nation.

The anti-corruption commission and other agencies investigated the matter and found the allegations were false, it added.