HC asks why WB would suspend Padma Bridge funding if no conspiracy

Court

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:17 pm

Related News

HC asks why WB would suspend Padma Bridge funding if no conspiracy

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 01:17 pm
HC asks why WB would suspend Padma Bridge funding if no conspiracy

The High Court on Monday raised the question that if there was no conspiracy then why would the World Bank suspend funding for the construction of Padma Bridge.

The court also remarked that those who conspired are anti-state and they have to be tracked down.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque made the observations during a hearing of the rule asking the government why an inquiry commission should not be formed to detect the conspirers.

The bench said, "Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride. Those who are against the development of such national interests are enemies of the nation, enemies of the country. They need to be identified."

The court has fixed Tuesday (28 June) for the next hearing in this regard.

On 15 February 2017, the High Court issued a rule asking the cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the inspector general of police to reply in two weeks as to why a commission of inquiry should not be formed.

The suo moto rule – issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah – came as several national dailies then published reports on the plotters.

The World Bank and donors backtracked on financing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project after allegations of corruption were brought against senior government officials and ministers, the court said, citing the reports, adding that it seriously hit the dignity of the nation.

The anti-corruption commission and other agencies investigated the matter and found the allegations were false, it added.

Bangladesh

World Bank / High Court / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

2h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (right) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

4h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

3h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

17h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

20h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion