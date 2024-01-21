HC asks why Labaid hospital should not pay Tk1cr compensation for medical negligence

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling seeking justification for not compensating a victim, who experienced kidney failure as a result of wrong treatment at Labaid Specialised Hospital in Dhaka, with a sum of Tk1 crore.

An HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order today (21 January) after a hearing on a writ petition filed by the victim. 

The court also directed the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to investigate the incident and submit a report to the court within two months.

Labaid Specialised Hospital authorities, the Health Secretary, and the Director-General of the Health Directorate, among others, have been given a four-week period to respond to the directive concerning compensation.

Advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan represented the petitioner at the court today.

Previously, the victim, identified as Md Yusuf Majumdar alias Shakil, filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking compensation of Tk1 crore from Labaid Specialised Hospital for alleged wrong treatment by Doctor Major General Professor Dr HR Harun, a consultant urological surgeon. 

Despite expending approximately Tk6.20 lakh on treatment, Shakil's kidneys were purportedly impaired due to the alleged medical negligence.

In the writ petition, Advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan stated that the victim's kidneys were damaged as a result of the doctor's medical negligence, posing a potential risk of the victim's demise and necessitating kidney transplants.

