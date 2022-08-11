HC asks why govt didn't ask for info from Swiss bank

11 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 12:48 pm

The High Court wanted to know why the Bangladesh government did not ask for any information about money deposited in various Swiss banks.

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued a suo moto rule in this regard on Thursday (11 August).

The Anti-Corruption Commission  (ACC) and the state have been asked to inform the HC by next Sunday.

The HC said that the judges had read the statements of the Swiss ambassador in various media. Copies of the published news are requested to be submitted to get a clear idea about the matter.

The court heard the statements of the ACC and the state. An order will be issued in this regard next Sunday.

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC in the court. Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Yesterday, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said the government has never asked for particular information or data of any Swiss bank account holders.

"The Swiss government does not want any corruption or laundered money to be deposited in Swiss banks. Governments of the two countries can discuss the issues raised regarding Bangladeshis keeping money in Swiss banks," the ambassador said in response to a question from journalists during a discussion at the National Press Club on Wednesday (10 August). 

The Swiss ambassador said according to the annual report published in June 2022 by the central bank of Switzerland, Swiss National Bank (SNB), Bangladeshis have deposited money equivalent to about Tk3,000 crore in various banks of Switzerland.

"We have informed the government of what to do to get information, but we have not been asked for any specific information," said Chuard.

The Swiss National Bank provides the information about how much money Bangladeshis have deposited every year, but it is not possible for them to say whether the money has been earned illegally or not, said the Swiss ambassador.

