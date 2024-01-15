HC asks why failure to protect Malam beel in Moulvibazar’s Hakaluki Haor should not be declared illegal

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking why the failure to protect the Malam beel in Moulvibazar's Hakaluki Haor – an area that has been identified as environmentally endangered – should not be declared illegal.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the ruling today (15 January).

The court has also sought to know why no direction should be given to protect and conserve Hakaluki Haor as per the provisions of the Environment Conservation Act, 1995 by demarcating the area and adopting and implementing specific plans, and controlling the economic, commercial, extractive and harmful activities.

At the same time, the court ordered to settle the letter sent by BELA seeking cancellation of the lease by the district commissioner of Moulvibazar given for the purpose of fishing in the beel.

Advocate S Hasanul Banna represented BELA while Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad Sarkar represented the state.

The respondents in the case include – secretary of the Ministry of Lands; secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources; chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, among others.