HC asks why central bank’s breather to big defaulters not illegal

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:05 pm

The High Court has issued a ruling seeking explanation as to why the Bangladesh Bank's decision to grossly relax the policy for rescheduling of defaulted loans should not be declared illegal.

The court on Tuesday also questioned the legality of limiting the Bangladesh Bank's authority of loan monitoring at private banks.

After hearing a writ filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, the bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil asked the finance secretary, central bank governor and other officials concerned to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The rights body Executive Director and also a lawyer Manzill Murshid moved for the writ while attorney general AM Amin Uddin presented the state.

On July 18 this year, the central bank issued a circular relaxing the policy for loan rescheduling of defaulted loans.

As per the circular, the defaulters will now get a maximum of eight years to repay term loans instead of the previous two years.

Defaulters will also be allowed to reschedule their non-performing loans (NPLs) four times in contrast to the previous three times, according to the Bangladesh Bank notice.

As per the new rules, defaulters who took term loans will be allowed to repay funds by enjoying six to eight years compared to the previous tenure of nine to 24 months after rescheduling their NPLs.

According to the circular, the board of directors of banks will decide how they would treat the defaulted loans. Previously, the central bank's approval was required to regularise loans under special facilities. That power is now entirely in the hands of the banks.

