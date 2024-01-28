HC seeks list of patients who died in United hospital, medical college due to negligence in past 15 years

The High Court (HC) has asked for the list of patients who died due to negligence in the last 15 years in the United Hospital in Gulshan and United Medical College Hospital in Badda.

The HC ordered the director-general of the Directorate General of the Health Services (DGHS) to submit the list within the next three months on Sunday (28 January).

The order was issued after DGHS submitted the probe report over the death of Ayaan to the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah.

In the case of the death of child Ayaan Ahmed, who passed away while undergoing circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Badda, the HC instructed the state to submit the probe report on Ayaan's death as an affidavit on Monday (29 January).

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Ray told journalists, "On 15 January, the HC had verbally ordered United Medical College Hospital in Badda and United Hospital in Gulshan to inform how many patients have died while receiving treatment."

"The court issued a written order today," he added.

During a hearing on a writ petition, the HC had issued a rule asking why the family of Ayaan should not be paid Tk5 crore as compensation.

At the same time, the court also directed those concerned to investigate the death of 5-year-old Ayaan Ahmed and submit a report to the court within seven days.