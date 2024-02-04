HC asks for list of parks, playgrounds in capital

Banani Block-C Park in Dhaka North is empty as the entry doors are found to be locked for most of the time. The field has been filled with tall grass. File Photo: Rajib Dhar

The High Court has sought a complete list of all parks and playgrounds in Dhaka city within six months and ordered a halt to building businesses in parks and playgrounds across Dhaka.

The Mayor of North and South Dhaka, the head of the Capital Development Authority, and the environment department chief have six months to make a list of all parks and playgrounds in the city and submit it to the court.

The court also ordered to stop construction of commercial establishments in parks and playgrounds and Existing parks and playgrounds must be open to the public and submit a report within six months after compliance with its order.

The bench of Justice K M Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela).

The court also issued a rule, questioning why activities like commercialisation, unauthorised construction, and changes in park use shouldn't be declared illegal since they violate the Constitution and existing laws.

Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works; Secretary of Local Government Department; Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; Mayor of Dhaka North and South City Corporation; The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority and the Director General of the Department of Environment were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

In the writ, Bela said considering the area size, two Dhaka city corporations need at least 610 playgrounds, but currently only have 235, leaving a shortage of 375. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)'s Detailed Area Plan (DAP) mentions that 41 out of a total of 129 wards do not have any playgrounds.

This shortage affects 27.82% of Dhaka's population, limiting their access to essential recreational facilities. According to the news published in different media, despite having 75 wards, the South City Corporation only offers 27 parks, and six of those are closed off for commercial use. Even worse, the North City Corporation only has 23 parks in its 54 wards. As a result, finding a park to relax, breathe fresh air, or get some exercise can be tough, Bela said.

According to Bela, the organisation filed the case in the public interest to protect all playgrounds and parks in Dhaka city.