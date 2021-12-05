HC asks CTTC to monitor Rajarbag Pir, associates

The High Court yesterday (Sunday) asked the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to monitor at all times, the activities of Rajarbag Pir Dillur Rahman and three of his associates, Shakirul Kabir, Faruqur Rahman, and Mofizul Islam.

A high court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order after a hearing on a report submitted by the CTTC following a writ petition filed by businessman Ekramul Ahsan Kanchan, who claimed to be a victim of dozens of "fake" lawsuits filed by a syndicate led by Pir Dillur with the intention of grabbing land.

The HC allowed three agencies including the Criminal Investigation Department of police, and the Anti Corruption Commission, to impose a bar on the four people preventing them from travelling abroad.

The CTTC-filed report said Rajarbag Pir Dillur Rahman and his associates were misguiding religiously-blind people, explaining the holy Quran and Hadith in an inappropriate way. They are also promoting the killing of human beings in the name of religion and jihad.

Terming the activities of the Pir and his associates militant-like, the agency report expressed fear that Dillur's followers could instigate radicalism.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir and Emdadul Haque Bashir appeared in court on Sunday in favour of the petition.

However, no case has been filed against the Rajarbag Pir yet, but reference to him has surfaced in several petitions with the Supreme Court.

Earlier on 19 September, the High Court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the assets of the Rajarbag Pir. The CID and the CTTC were asked to probe whether he has any connections to militant groups.