HC asks ACC to submit all documents of 408 complaints

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the anti-corruption commission (ACC) to submit all documents related to 408 complaints that were disposed of exonerating different high-profile persons from corruption charges by 9 February.

Following a suo moto rule, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order.

A total of 408 persons, including Diamond World owner Dilip Kumar Agarwal, People's Leasing Director Captain Moazzem, Bapex Managing Director Naushad Ul Islam, Rajuk's former Chairman Nurul Huda, Hanif Enterprises owner Kofil Uddin, were acquitted from corruption charges during the last five months of the then ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood.

According to the order on Sunday, the ACC submitted the list of 408 persons.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan submitted the list while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

AKM Amin Uddin told TBS that in the report submitted on Sunday, the ACC said that the investigation of 408 complaints in the last five months by the commission led by the then Chairman Iqbal Mahmood did not find any evidence against the accused. Because of this, the ACC gave the final report without filing any case.

He said the court will give the further order on 9 February after submitting the documents.

After hearing on the issue, the High Court ordered the submission of the entire document of a total of 408 final reports in this regard by 9 February.

Iqbal Mahmood joined the Anti-Corruption Commission as Chairman on 10 March, 2016 and retired on 10 March, 2021.

On 16 March, 2021, the High Court asked the ACC to submit the list of persons who had been exempted from corruption charges in the last five months of the former ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order taking into cognisance a news published on the issue in a national daily. At the same time, the reporter of the published report was asked to submit all the relevant information to the court.