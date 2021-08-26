HC asks ACC to find those behind forged court orders

Court

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 10:10 pm

HC asks ACC to find those behind forged court orders

The High Court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to determine and identify the person(s) involved in filing a writ petition challenging the official transfer order of a deputy assistant director of the commission's Chattogram office, and preparation of a false and forged court order on the matter.

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Thursday also ordered the authorities concerned to take legal action against the culprits involved in the forgery related to the ACC official Md Sharif Uddin's transfer.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC, advocate Asanur Rahman stood for the writ petitioner, with Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar representing the state.

The writ petitioner was virtually connected with the court proceedings.

The High Court also warned journalists to sincerely scrutinise and verify the authenticity of facts before compiling any news reports on court matters.

The court also warned the lawyer who was involved in filing the writ petition, asking him to be careful in the future.

The court expressed suspicion that the ACC official for whom the writ petition was filed might have himself been involved in the forgery.

The High Court asked the ACC to seriously consider the matter and take steps against the official.

The ACC lawyer told the court that the commission has taken the issue seriously, having already formed a three-member probe committee on the issue on 10 August and the committee is scheduled to submit its report within 30 days.

On 16 June, the Anti-Corruption Commission transferred Md Sharif Uddin, the deputy assistant director of the Chattogram regional office, to the commission's Patuakhali district office.

But challenging this transfer order, Shahidul Islam Liton, claiming himself to be the president of a Chakaria-based human rights organisation in Cox's Bazar, filed a writ petition with the High Court.

Finding this to have no basis, the court removed the plea from its daily agenda. But on 30 July, fabricated news reports were carried in several Chattogram-based daily newspapers and on online portals, claiming that Sharif's transfer order was stayed for two weeks by the High Court.

Some newspapers even claimed that the High Court had upheld and ordered keeping Sharif at his previous place of work in Chattogram.

Later, the writ petition was again included in the High Court's daily agenda and the forgery came to light during court hearings of the petition.

