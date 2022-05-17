HC asks ACC to find out countries where PK Halder laundered money

Court

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 12:53 pm

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the directive on Tuesday

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to find out the countries, where Prashant Kumar (PK) Halder has laundered the money he embezzled.

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the directive on Tuesday (17 May).

The court also directed the ACC to inform the court about the latest status of the investigation on PK Halder.

A hearing on the ruling to bring PK Halder back to Bangladesh has been scheduled for 12 June.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the state in the court on Tuesday; while the ACC was represented by Md Khurshid Alam Khan.

On Monday (16 May), the state informed the court about the arrest of PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited in India.

The High Court had given a rule a year and a half ago regarding the arrest and extradition of PK Halder. This rule has not been finalised yet.

PK Halder was arrested last Saturday (14 May) in West Bengal, India. He is accused of embezzling and laundering around three and a half thousand crore taka.

