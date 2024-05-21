HC approves appointment of new Destiny-2000 chairman

Court

UNB
21 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 04:50 pm

Related News

HC approves appointment of new Destiny-2000 chairman

On 12 May 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced 46 people, including Destiny Group President and former army chief Harun-ar-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, to various terms of imprisonment and fined them Tk2,300 crore

UNB
21 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today approved the appointment of Barrister Prashant Bhushan, a Supreme Court lawyer, as the new chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000.

The court also accepted the resignation of the previous chairman Fakhruddin Ahmed.

The High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury passed the order, said Barrister Mejbahur Rahman, a lawyer for Destiny's board of directors.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said after the resignation of Fakhruddin Ahmed from the chairmanship of Destiny's board, the High Court  with the consent of its members, appointed Barrister Prashant Bhushan Barua as the chairman. 

At the same time, Fakhruddin Ahmed's resignation letter was accepted.

Earlier in 2012, 16 shareholders of Destiny's board of directors had filed a petition in court to hold an AGM.

Based on their petition, the High Court reconstituted the board of directors of Destiny-2000 Limited on 1 September 2022, with former High Court Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury as chairman. 

At the same time, this board was allowed to hold the company's annual general meeting. The 17-member board was reconstituted, retaining nine of the previous members.

Former district judge Hasan Shahed Ferdous, barrister Margub Kabir, Fakhruddin Ahmed and businessmen Md Iqbal Zaman were made members of the new board of directors.

Last year on 14 June, retired High Court Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of Destiny-2000 Limited, and board member Barrister Margub Kabir resigned from their positions. They submitted their resignation letters to the High Court citing personal reasons.

Later, on 25 July of last year, Fakhruddin Ahmed became the new chairman of the board of directors who had also resigned recently. 

An application was submitted on behalf of Destiny to accept his resignation letter and appoint a new chairman. The High Court has accepted that application.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed a case alleging embezzlement and misappropriation of about Tk 1,861 crore of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

On 12 May 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced 46 people, including Destiny Group President and former army chief Harun-ar-Rashid and Managing Director Rafiqul Amin, to various terms of imprisonment and fined them Tk2,300 crore.

Top News

Destiny group / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

7h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

1h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

2h | Videos
What causes polar lights?

What causes polar lights?

3h | Videos