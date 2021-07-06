HC appoints 5 independent directors for International Leasing

The High Court (HC) has appointed five independent directors for International Leasing and Finance Services Limited (ILFS), excluding the directors who are accused in the case filed over the embezzlement of Tk2,500 crore from the organisation.

The newly appointed directors are - Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiyar, former CEO of Agrani Bank, Prime Bank and South East Bank; Senior District and Sessions Judge (retired) and former ACC Director Shafiqul Islam, Brigadier General (retired) Mitful Karim, Barrister Ashraf Ali and Enamul Hasan.

The rest of the directors, except the court-appointed chairman of the financial company NI Khan, were accused in the case.

The court order, handed down by Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, was published on the Supreme Court's website on Tuesday.

Prior to the court order, HC directed ILFS to send the names of the appointed directors to Bangladesh Bank and pay them Tk25,000 each as an honorarium for attending every board meeting.

Lawyer Mahfuzur Rahman Milon represented the company in court while Khurshid Alam Khan stood in favour of the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).

Khurshid Alam Khan said, "The ACC reported criminal charges against a number of people following the courts' query to find out whether there were any cases or arrest warrants against them."

"The court, therefore, appointed several independent directors to run the company as these people are fugitives in the eyes of the law until they attain bail from court," he added.

Earlier on 21 January, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all assets and bank accounts of 18 directors of capital market enlisted company ILFSL.

The court also ordered the seizure of their passports as well.

Later, the court-appointed Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled as the director and chairman of the company.

According to ACC sources, ILFS former managing director Rashedul Haque served as the main associate of Prasanta Kumar (PK) Halder, who embezzled more than Tk3,500 crore from different financial institutions, in embezzling money from the institution.