HC appoints 4 amicus curiae and 3 Hindu law experts for hearing on paternal property

The High Court on Sunday appointed four amicus curiae (friend of the court) and three Hindu law experts to hear opinions on the provision of a law barring Hindu women from inheriting paternal property.

The four amicus curiae are Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and senior advocates Probir Neoge, Subrata Chowdhury, and Kamrul Haque Siddique.

The court will hear on the inheritance issue from two Hindu law experts and journalist Pulok Ghatak, appointed by the High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman.

On 14 February, after a primary hearing on a writ, the HC asked the government to explain why the provision of a law barring Hindu women from inheriting their fathers' property ought not be declared unconstitutional.

The cabinet secretary, law secretary, and six others, were asked to respond to the rule within a week.

Barrister Khairul Alam Chawdhury represented the petitioner at the hearing with Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar representing the state.

The writ petition was filed only the day before, on 13 February, with the High Court challenging the validity of the legal provision that bars Hindu women from inheriting their paternal property.

The writ petition was filed by Ananya Das Gupta, daughter of late Ashok Das Gupta, a resident of Banani in the capital.