HC for appointing 285 physically challenged candidates as school teachers

The High Court (HC) in a judgment today asked the government to appoint 285 physically challenged candidates, who have already passed the written tests, to the posts of primary school teachers under the quota system.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque pronounced the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah moved a writ petition before the court, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta stood for the state.

Terming the judgment as a groundbreaking one for establishing the rights of the physically challenged people, Advocate Miah expressed hope that the authorities concerned would implement the judgment immediately.

On 11 December last year, the High Court concluded its hearing on the rule issued in this regard and had set today to pronounce judgment.

The candidates filed two separate writ petitions, making Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and Director General of Directorate of Primary Education, respondents.