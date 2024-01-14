HC for appointing 285 physically challenged candidates as school teachers

Court

BSS
14 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:35 pm

Related News

HC for appointing 285 physically challenged candidates as school teachers

Writ petitioners' lawyer Advocate Miah expressed hope that the authorities concerned would implement the judgment immediately

BSS
14 January, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) in a judgment today asked the government to appoint 285 physically challenged candidates, who have already passed the written tests, to the posts of primary school teachers under the quota system.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque pronounced the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Miah moved a writ petition before the court, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta stood for the state.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Terming the judgment as a groundbreaking one for establishing the rights of the physically challenged people, Advocate Miah expressed hope that the authorities concerned would implement the judgment immediately.

On 11 December last year, the High Court concluded its hearing on the rule issued in this regard and had set today to pronounce judgment.

The candidates filed two separate writ petitions, making Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and Director General of Directorate of Primary Education, respondents.

Top News

High Court (HC) / physically challenged / school teachers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos