HC accepts Destiny MD's appeal, suspends fine

The High Court (HC) today accepted an appeal from Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Group, against a 12 year-sentence for allegedly embezzling Tk4,119.24 crore through Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

At the same time, the court has suspended the verdict that imposed a fine of Tk200 crore on Rafiqul and has summoned the documents of the case from the lower court.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order.

Deputy Attorney General KM Masood Rumi was present at the hearing.

Earlier on 12 May, Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 came up with the judgment against Rafiqul and others over the Destiny scam.