Hasnat, Sarjis withdraw writ seeking suspension of AL, 10 other parties' activities

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 11:05 am
29 October, 2024

Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Hasibul Islam — coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Students Movement — have decided not to proceed with the writ seeking court directives to prevent 11 parties, including the Awami League, from conducting political activities.

At the same time, it has been announced that they will not proceed with another writ questioning the legitimacy of the last three parliamentary elections (10th, 11th, and 12th).

The two writs were listed under numbers 208 and 209 on the High Court bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Shikdar Mahmudur Raji this morning (29 October).

As the court proceedings began in the morning, the lawyer for the petitioners, Ahsanul Karim, informed the court that his clients would not proceed with the two writs.

Writ seeks suspension of activities of 11 political parties including AL

Subsequently, the court ordered the writs to be removed from the list.

The writ petition, filed yesterday (28 October), named Awami League (AL), Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Party (Manju), Ganatantri Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist) (Barua), and Socialist Party of Bangladesh. 

In response to their inclusion in the petition, the LDP has called for an apology from the petitioners, the CPB said their mention may have resulted from a misunderstanding, and the Jatiya Party (Ershad) said they will address the matter through legal means. 

