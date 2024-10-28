Hasnat, Sarjis file writ seeking ban on Awami League

Court

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

Hasnat, Sarjis file writ seeking ban on Awami League

The petition requests that the Awami League be prohibited from conducting political activities

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 01:04 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, have filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking a ban on the Awami League. 

They filed the petition this morning (28 October), confirmed Senior Lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Karim.

"The petition was filed to ensure that the party cannot conduct political activities due to their involvement in genocide," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A hearing on the petition will be held in a High Court division bench later this week.

Another petition was filed asking why all their political activity will not be halted till the verdict on the first petition is given.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / Hasnat Abdullah / Sarjis Alam / Awami League (AL) / Writ petition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

32m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos