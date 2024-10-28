Hasnat, Sarjis file writ seeking ban on Awami League

Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, have filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking a ban on the Awami League.

They filed the petition this morning (28 October), confirmed Senior Lawyer Advocate Ahsanul Karim.

"The petition was filed to ensure that the party cannot conduct political activities due to their involvement in genocide," he said.

A hearing on the petition will be held in a High Court division bench later this week.

Another petition was filed asking why all their political activity will not be halted till the verdict on the first petition is given.