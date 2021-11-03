Hanged even before appeal was heard

The death sentence of two people in a murder case was executed four years ago but their appeal with the Supreme Court came up on the cause list only on Wednesday, according to their lawyer.

The individuals, Abdul Mokim and Golam Rosul Jharu of Chuadanga's Alamdanga upazila, were executed on 16 November 2017 in the Jashore Central Jail.

Their lawyer Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard that the duo was sentenced to death in a murder case by a Chuadanga court in 2008.

In 2013, an appeal was filed challenging the death penalty as the High Court upheld the district court order, the lawyer said.

Humayun Kabir said as the appeal hearing came up in the cause list, and he informed the families of the two about it.

"Then Mokim's wife told me that her husband was hanged four years ago. The family paid Mokim their last visit in the afternoon at Jashore jail before the execution that night. The next morning, they brought the body to their ancestral village and performed the burial," he added.

Humayun Kabir said he was not aware of the execution until talking with Mokim's wife.

Asked if he informed the Supreme Court about the execution, Humayun Kabir said the hearing was not held on Wednesday though it was on the cause list. "I will bring the matter to the notice of the court once the hearing takes place," he added.

The lawyer said he would apply for a judicial inquiry into the matter too.

According to the case documents, Monwar Hossain, a former local member of the Kumari union parishad in Alamdanga, was murdered in 1994. A case was filed against 26 individuals including Abdul Mokim and Golam Rosul.

The district court in 2008 sentenced three people to death – including Mokim and Rosul, two to life imprisonment and acquitted the other accused.

In July 2013, the High Court upheld the death sentence of the duo as the rest of the accused were acquitted.

"It is very regrettable if the incident is true," ZI Khan Panna, a senior Supreme Court lawyer and also a criminal law expert, told The Business Standard.

"What I have learnt from you suggests that there must have been negligence or influence that led to their execution. The court should take it seriously and there should be an inquiry," he noted.

Contacted, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said that he was not aware of the matter.

Multiple sources at Jashore jail claimed Mokim and Jharu were executed following all the legal procedures.

They said the Appellate Division upheld the High Court order and the duo subsequently appealed for presidential clemency. But the president turned down the mercy petition.

On 22 October 2017, the jail authorities were informed about the rejection of the mercy petition.

The then Jashore jailer Abu Taleb, who is now the jail superintendent in Natore, said, "We complied with all the required procedures to carry out the execution."

But DIG prisons (Khulna division) Md Sagir Mia, said, "We have come across the news of execution of the convicts in Jashore jail before the appeal was disposed of. The prison authorities are now verifying the documents."