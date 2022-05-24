Haji Salim challenges HC verdict in graft case

Court

TBS Report 
24 May, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 12:45 pm

Ruling party MP Haji Salim has filed an appeal seeking quashing of his 10-year prison sentence handed down by a lower court over graft charges.

 

His lawyer Syed Ahmed Raza confirmed the matter to the media on Tuesday (24 May). 

He said that an appeal, which also sought bail for Haji Salim, has been moved with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) against the HC verdict.

Earlier on Monday, the Dhaka-7 lawmaker got admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after spending a day in jail.

The BSMMU director (hospital) Brig Gen Nazrul Islam said that Haji Salim was admitted to the hospital around 10:30am.

"He has been suffering from heart disease and undergoing treatment under the supervision of Professor Dr Harisul Haque," he added.

"It cannot be said exactly how long Haji Salim needs to stay at the hospital for treatment," Nazrul Islam said, adding that his doctors will decide the course of his treatment. 

On Sunday, a Dhaka court sent Haji Salim to jail after rejecting his bail plea on corruption charges for which he has been convicted. 

In 2007, ACC had filed a case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station for accumulating wealth illegally. 

In April 2008, the trial sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment and fined him Tk20 lakh.

In January 2021, the appeal hearing against the ruling party lawmaker's 13-year jail term began and the HC delivered its verdict in March.

The HC had directed him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.

But he left the country on 30 April, sparking widespread debate among netizens.

