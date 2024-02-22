Gulshan Society's new committee sworn in

Barrister Omar Sadat is the President, and Syed Ahsan Habib is the Secretary-General of 11th Executive Committee of Gulshan Society.

The 11th Executive Committee of Gulshan Society officially took oath on 20 February at the Westin Hotel in Dhaka.

The newly-elected 19 member-committee consists of Barrister Omar Sadat as president; Syed Ahsan Habib as the secretary-general; Syed Almas Kabir, Israt Jahan as vice presidents and Ali Ashfaq (FCA) as treasurer.

Nurul Alam, Chief Election Commissioner of the Society, conducted the oath-taking ceremony in the presence of the outgoing President of Gulshan Society Dr ATM Shamsul Huda, former Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh.

The newly-elected president Omar Sadat is a barrister practising in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for 25 years.

During his student days, he was President of the Cambridge University Students' Union.

He was also the President of the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce, the largest bilateral chamber in Bangladesh.

