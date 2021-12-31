Gulistan bus crash: ASI Emadul placed on two-day remand

TBS Report
31 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 10:03 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court has placed Assistant Sub-Inspector Emadul Haque of Paltan police station on a two-day remand on Friday for ploughing a bus through a crowd, killing two at Gulistan on Thursday.

On Thursday night, hours after the accident, a victim's father filed a case against Emadul with the Paltan police station.

Following the case, the police produced Emadul in CMM court seeking a seven-day remand over the incident. The court granted a two-day remand, Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salauddin Mia said.

The incident took place in front of Gulistan Trade Centre, in which three people were injured, two of whom later died after being taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The deceased were identified as Raisul Kabir Tushar, 35, from the city's Jurain, and US expatriate Shukkur Mahmud, 58, from Narayanganj.

Paltan police detained Emadul after the incident and seized the Srabon Paribahan bus.

Reportedly, ASI Emadul seized the bus after an accident that injured a policeman. He then asked the bus driver to get off following an argument on Thursday afternoon and sat at the steering wheel.

Trying to drive the bus to the nearest Sergeant Ahad police box in Gulistan, he lost control of the steering wheel and ploughed into a crowd, damaging nearby vehicles and injuring several passersby around 4pm.

Shukkur was declared dead immediately after he was taken to DMCH, and Tushar died in the evening.

