Graft: Travel ban imposed on Ideal School official Atiqur

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 08:16 pm

Graft: Travel ban imposed on Ideal School official Atiqur

The travel ban came after ACC Investigation Officer Mahbubul Alam filed an appeal seeking the restriction

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 08:16 pm
Graft: Travel ban imposed on Ideal School official Atiqur

A court on Sunday imposed a ban on foreign travel of Md Atiqur Rahman, deputy-assistant engineer and an official of Motijheel Ideal School and College, in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The travel ban came after ACC Investigation Officer Mahbubul Alam filed an appeal seeking the restriction on Sunday.

Investigation officer in the appeal stated that Atiqur along with other school officials acquired huge amount of illegal assets by admission trade at the school.

Atiqur has a total of 97 accounts in different banks where Tk110crore were transacted in past 6 years, he said.

He also owns a book shop, super shop in Banasee area, a real estate business titled Vision-71, five houses in Aftabnagar and Banasree areas.

