Graft case against Mirza Abbas to continue

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the application for cancellation of a graft case filed by the ACC against BNP's Standing Committee member and former Housing and Public Works Minister Mirza Abbas.

The Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order today, stating that there is no obstacle to continue the case against him in the judicial court.

After completing the hearing yesterday the Appellate Division fixed today for delivering the order.

ACC Assistant Director Md Shafiul Alam filed the graft case against Abbas at Ramna police station on August 16, 2007, accusing him of acquiring assets beyond known and concealing information of Tk 33,48,581.

Earlier on November 11, 2018, the plea to cancel the case was dismissed by the High Court.