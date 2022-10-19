GPH Ispat security guard blamed for his death in truck accident!

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:11 pm

His elder brother filed a case with Sitakunda police station, making the victim accused

The deceased GPH Ispat security guard has been held responsible in a case filed over his death after being crushed under the wheels of a truck at the warehouse of GPH Ispat in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.

Baran Kumar Tripura was made accused in the case filed by his elder brother Jatan Kumar Tripura on Tuesday night.

According to case statement, being informed from GPH Ispat warehouse employee Bimal Tripura about the accident of Baran, his elder brother Jatan came to the spot.

The locals here told him that his brother along with a colleague was walking inside the warehouse looking the other way.  While parking the truck, Baran was crushed under its wheels and died of head injuries and his colleague Millat Hossain was injured.

There is an allegation that the killer truck driver was shown innocent in the case filed by the victim's family and instead the victim was held responsible.

Several workers of the company, wishing to be unnamed, told TBS that the victim's family filed such an inconsistent case mainly under pressure. The case statement is completely fabricated and false. 

The truck broke the wall and stormed into the warehouse, one security guard dead and another injured, they added.  

The Business Standard tried to reach Jatan Kumar over the phone for his comment, but he was not available.

When queried about such an inconsistent case, Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station, told TBS, "The family filed a case over the incident. We are investigating it to find out the fact." 

The driver's assistant was driving the truck that hit the security guards. The truck driver and assistant are absconding

case filed / GPH Ispat Limited

