GP, Robi, Banglalink must pay BTRC Tk2,550cr: Appellate Division

Court

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:01 pm

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) ordered three private telecom operators – Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink – to pay Tk2,550 crore to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as outstanding amount of the value added tax on 2G spectrum fees and licence fees.

Of the total, the largest operator of the industry, Grameenphone, will have to pay Tk1,400 crore, second largest operator Robi Tk500 crore, and Banglalink Tk650 crore.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Tuesday after hearing separate appeals filed by the telecom operators against the BTRC's VAT claims on 2G spectrum and licence fees, said BTRC'S lawyer Barrister Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib.

"We do not yet know when the fees have to be paid. We will know the details after receiving the copy of the order. All we can say for now is that the payment should be made soon," Barrister Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib added.

Earlier in 2012, Grameenphone and other two digital service providers filed separate cases challenging the regulatory commission's VAT claim on the 2G spectrum and licence fees.

The 2G spectrum was allotted to the mobile operators in 1996.

Sources at BTRC said the regulatory commission made the claim as the mobile operators did not follow 100+15% method while paying spectrum and licence fees.

Instead, they made the payment after deducting the 15% VAT on the principle fees of the spectrum and licence, they said.

Mobile operators, however, claimed that they have deposited 15% VAT to the National Board of Revenue while paying the fees.

Paying VAT on the fees is double taxation on the operators, they claimed.

Khairul Basher, head of communications at Grameenphone Ltd, said, "Grameenphone is yet to receive the certified copy of the verdict from the Hon'ble Appellate Division. The company will assess the verdict and take necessary steps in due course."

Earlier in 2019, the BTRC demanded an unpaid audit claim of Tk12,579 crore from Grameenphone and Tk867.24 crore for Robi.

But the mobile operators have denied making the payment, terming the claim irrational.

After a long tussle, both the operators upheld the court order and made a certain payment as security deposit to continue the dialogue on the regulatory commission's claim.

