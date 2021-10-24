Govt plans to dispose of 6 lakh pending cases in 2022: Anisul

Court

BSS
24 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Govt plans to dispose of 6 lakh pending cases in 2022: Anisul

The minister came up with the remarks in a view of existing 37 lakh backlog cases in different courts across the country

BSS
24 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:04 pm
Govt plans to dispose of 6 lakh pending cases in 2022: Anisul

The government has taken a plan to dispose of six lakh pending cases in 2022, said Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today.

The minister came up with the remarks in a view of existing 37 lakh backlog cases in different courts across the country.

"This problem did not arise all of a sudden. We have to ease this backlog of cases. We have adopted a plan in this regard and the judges have to play a vital role to this end," he said.

The minister said these while addressing as chief guest the inaugural session of the 42nd special foundation course for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officials at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

The law minister said the judges are the soul and the driving forces of the judiciary, so trainings are being arranged for them at home and abroad.

"We have increased the capacity of JATI. So, for the first time, JATI is hosting separate foundation training courses for two batches simultaneously. This was possible because of the effective measures taken by the Sheikh Hasina government," he added.

Anisul Huq said the government in the last couple of years has appointed 1,152 judges alongside constructed different infrastructures.

"The process is on to appoint more judges", he said.

Presided over by JATI director general Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and JATI director (training) Md Golam Kibria, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq / pending cases / Anisul Huq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly