Govt can change quota ratio if needed: HC

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 06:46 pm

Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The High Court has said the government can change the quota ratio as and when necessary. 

In the short order delivered on 5 June, which was published today (11 July), the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the 2018 cancellation of quota by the government illegal. 

It ordered that the quota for children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters be restored and the quota reserved for districts, women, those with disabilities, tribes, minor races and others be maintained. 

"However, this judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents [government] if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary. 

The High Court&#039;s short order on quota for government jobs. Photo: TBS
The High Court's short order on quota for government jobs. Photo: TBS

"The respondents are at liberty to fill up the vacant post from the general merit list if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination," it added.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier month after the HC on 30 June ordered to restore quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018.

The short order comes as the protests have been ongoing for over a week.

