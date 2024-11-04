Govt appoints 20 special PPs in explosive case over BDR mutiny

An army soldier cries as he carries the coffin of a Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) officer in Dhaka on March 2, 2009. Tens of thousands of mourners attended the state funeral for dozens of Bangladesh army officers killed in a mutiny on February 25-26, 2019/ Reuters

The government has appointed 20 special public prosecutors (PPs) in an Explosive Substances Act case filed with Lalbagh Police Station over the 2009 BDR mutiny.

The solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division issued a notification in this regard on 3 November.

The 20 newly appointed special public prosecutors are- Md Borhan Uddin, Forhad Niyon, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Mst Robhana Nasrin Shefali, Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Md Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Md Shafiul Boshor Sajal, Golam Moktadir Uzzal, Hannan Bhuiyan, Md Abdul Latif, Md Mehedi Hasan Jewel, Gazi Mashkurul Alam Sourabh, Md Helel Uddin, Md Zillur Rahman, Md Mahfujur Rahman Ilias, Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Mehebub Hossain, Md Mizanur Rahman Shihab, Md Khurshid Alam and Ajgar Hossain.

Of the twenty, Md Borhan Uddin will enjoy the status and other benefits of an additional attorney general, Forhad Niyon, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan will enjoy the status and other benefits of a deputy attorney general and the remaining 17 special public prosecutors will enjoy the status and other benefits of assistant attorney generals.

The government earlier on 9 September 2024 had cancelled the appointment of 17 special public prosecutors (PPs) in the case.

Earlier today, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the 2009 BDR mutiny will be reinvestigated within a short period of time.

The adviser, however, could not ensure whether a commission will be formed to investigate the BDR carnage.