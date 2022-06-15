Girl walks into Supreme Court, seeks justice for rape

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 10:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An exceptional incident took place in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the apex court rose to the occasion once again to remedy a possible legal injustice.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Shahed Nuruddin had begun judicial proceedings in the morning when they spotted a young girl standing with a woman.

The court asked the girl who she was.

Disclosing her name, the girl said, "Your honour, I am 15-years-old. The woman with me is my mother. A BGB member raped me but he was aquitted by a Nilphamari court. We are poor. We don't have money. We want justice from you."

The court then asked her if she had the case documents with her, which she then produced before it.

The girl did not have a lawyer or written application with her at the time.

The court then asked if there were any lawyers present from the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee who could take up the case. Lawyer Badrun Nahar stood up and introduced himself.

The court then ordered that the matter be dealt with urgently.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Lawyer Badrun Nahar said, "Preparations are being made to appeal against the verdict of the Nilphamari Judicial Court in the case. We hope it will be possible to file the appeal in the relevant branch of the HC next Sunday."

It was learned that a case was filed on November 20, 2020 over the rape a ninth grader in Nilphamari's Syedpur. A BGB member, also a neighbour, was named as the accused in the case.

Following a trial, the Nilphamari Women and Children Prevention Tribunal acquitted the accused.

Lawyers present in the courtroom on Wednesday described the incident as "unprecedented", saying the court had proved itself to be the last resort of the helpless and exploited.

