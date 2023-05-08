Gazipur City Corporation polls: Jahangir's writ challenging cancellation of nomination dismissed

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 03:35 pm

Gazipur City Corporation polls: Jahangir's writ challenging cancellation of nomination dismissed

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam. File photo: TBS
Former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam. File photo: TBS

The writ petition filed by Mohammad Jahangir Alam against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls has been dismissed.

A High Court (HC) bench headed by Justice Farah Mahbub passed the order on Monday (May 8).

The former GCC mayor (dismissed) had filed the plea with the HC bench concerned yesterday (7 May).

The writ sought an order to stay the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner's order that rejected an appeal against the Returning Officer's decision.

The writ also sought directives to give Jahangir Alam the right to contest in the GCC election.

On 30 April, Returning Officer Faridul Islam scrutinised and rejected Jahangir Alam's nomination papers over allegations of loan default.

Later, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected Jahangir's appeal against the decision on 4 May.

As a result, the Returning Officer's decision to cancel Jahangir's nomination in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation election remains in effect.

Meanwhile, as Jahangir's mother Zayeda Khatun's nomination was deemed valid, she remains in the electoral race for the mayoral post.

Jahangir Alam was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

However, Jahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

This time, Jahangir failed to secure Awami League nomination to contest for the post of Gazipur mayor in the upcoming city polls as the party picked Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.

