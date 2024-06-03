Former traffic inspector gets life sentence in drug case

Sheikh Azam, 40, former traffic inspector of Jhenaidah district, was also fined Tk5,000. Photo: TBS

A Faridpur court today (3 June) sentenced a former traffic inspector to life in prison in a drug case.

Sheikh Azam, 40, former traffic inspector of Jhenaidah district, was also fined Tk5,000.

Judge Shihabul Islam of Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court passed the verdict, Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Sanowar Hossain told The Business Standard.

Sanowar Hossain said on 26 December 2017, when Azam was a traffic inspector of Jhenaidah, police found 82 bottles of phensedyl concealed in a box inside his motorcycle following a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Faridpur's Madhukhali.

Police filed a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act.

On 7 May 2018, Police Inspector Md Mizanur Rahman of Madhukhali Police Station submitted the charge sheet of the case to the court.

The court announced this verdict today under Section 3(b) of Table 19(1) of the Narcotics Control Act.

The court acquitted another accused, Noor Alam, who was riding the motorcycle with Azam.