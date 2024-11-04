Former state minister Shahiduzzaman sent to jail in murder case

BSS
04 November, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:53 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today sent former state minister for planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar to jail in a case lodged over the murder of BNP activist Mokbul in the capital.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order as police produced Shahiduzzaman before the court after the end of his four-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the completion of the probe.

The court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman placed him on four-day remand in the case on 31 October.

According to the case documents, BNP leaders and activists as part of their party programme on 10 December 2022, began to gather in the capital. 

Marking the programme, police and Awami League men reportedly created a ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on 7 December. They entered the BNP office, charged batons and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Mokbul critically.

Mokbul later died from his injuries at the hospital. The case was filed on 30 September 2024.

 

