Grameen Telecom workers sue Dr Yunus for 'misappropriating' dividend

Court

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

Grameen Telecom workers sue Dr Yunus for 'misappropriating' dividend

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 06:19 pm
Grameen Telecom workers sue Dr Yunus for &#039;misappropriating&#039; dividend

A group of eighteen workers of Grameen Telecom have lodged a case against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who serves as the chairman of the company, accusing him of siphoning off their entitled dividends.

After a hearing on Monday, Judge Marina Yasmin of Dhaka Labour Court-3 issued a summons requiring Dr Yunus to respond by 16 October.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of Dr Yunus, referred to the case as an instance of harassment and reassured that it would be addressed through proper legal channels.

"The plaintiffs are former workers who held positions prior to 2006," the lawyer added.

Earlier on 22 August, a trial against Yunus began in another case of violation of labor law. The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments initiated the case against four individuals, including Dr Yunus, on 9 September, 2021, citing breaches of criminal law.

According to the case statement, officials from DIFE during their inspection of Grameen Telecom, found discrepancies including the failure to regularize 101 workers' positions and establish the Workers' Participation Fund and Welfare Fund.

Additionally, the company was obligated to allocate 5% of its dividends to the workers, a requirement that was reportedly disregarded.

Beyond these legal matters, Dr Yunus and 13 others were also named in a case brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission, accusing them of embezzling Tk25.22 crore from Grameen Telecom.

The alleged misappropriation pertains to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) of the institution.

The ACC's investigation revealed evidence of embezzlement and money laundering totaling Tk25,220,6780, conducted through mutual collusion and breach of trust.

In response to a complaint lodged with the ACC regarding the mismanagement of funds within the Workers' Profit Participation Fund, a thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the charges against Dr Yunus and the board members of Grameen Telecom.

The case alleges that the accused were involved in a breach of trust for personal gain, culminating in embezzlement and money laundering.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh