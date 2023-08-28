Grameen Telecom workers sue Dr Yunus for 'misappropriating' dividend

A group of eighteen workers of Grameen Telecom have lodged a case against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who serves as the chairman of the company, accusing him of siphoning off their entitled dividends.

After a hearing on Monday, Judge Marina Yasmin of Dhaka Labour Court-3 issued a summons requiring Dr Yunus to respond by 16 October.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Abdullah Al Mamun, lawyer of Dr Yunus, referred to the case as an instance of harassment and reassured that it would be addressed through proper legal channels.

"The plaintiffs are former workers who held positions prior to 2006," the lawyer added.

Earlier on 22 August, a trial against Yunus began in another case of violation of labor law. The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments initiated the case against four individuals, including Dr Yunus, on 9 September, 2021, citing breaches of criminal law.

According to the case statement, officials from DIFE during their inspection of Grameen Telecom, found discrepancies including the failure to regularize 101 workers' positions and establish the Workers' Participation Fund and Welfare Fund.

Additionally, the company was obligated to allocate 5% of its dividends to the workers, a requirement that was reportedly disregarded.

Beyond these legal matters, Dr Yunus and 13 others were also named in a case brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission, accusing them of embezzling Tk25.22 crore from Grameen Telecom.

The alleged misappropriation pertains to the Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF) of the institution.

The ACC's investigation revealed evidence of embezzlement and money laundering totaling Tk25,220,6780, conducted through mutual collusion and breach of trust.

In response to a complaint lodged with the ACC regarding the mismanagement of funds within the Workers' Profit Participation Fund, a thorough investigation was conducted, leading to the charges against Dr Yunus and the board members of Grameen Telecom.

The case alleges that the accused were involved in a breach of trust for personal gain, culminating in embezzlement and money laundering.