Former Chattogram civil surgeon goes to jail in corruption case

Dr Sarfaraz Khan Chowdhury Babul, former civil surgeon of Chattogram, has been sent to jail for embezzling more than Tk9 crore when purchasing equipment for the 250-bed Chattogram General Hospital.

Judge of Chattogram Special Judge Court, Begum Zebunnesa, gave the order sending Sarfaraz Khan to jail yesterday when he appeared in court seeking permanent bail.

Kazi Sanwar Ahmed Labloo, lawyer of the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC), said, "The investigation officer recently submitted the charge sheet for the case. The court accepted the charge sheet accusing Sarfraz Khan seeking permanent bail. The court heard the petition in his presence and dismissed it."

Sarfaraz Khan had been enjoying bail since the case was filed in 2019.

On 25 November, 2019, Mohammad Sirajul Haque, assistant director of the ACC, filed a case against seven people, including Sarfaraz Khan, on charges of misappropriation of more than Tk9.15 crore when buying equipment for the 250-bed Chattogram General Hospital.

Sarfaraz was the supervisor of the hospital at that time.

The others accused are Dr Md Abdur Rob, then senior consultant (Medicine) of the hospital, Dr Md Moin Uddin Majumdar, junior consultant (Orthopedic Surgery), Dr Bijan Kumar Nath, senior consultant (Surgery), and Jaher Uddin Sarkar, the owner of equipment suppliers Bengal Scientific and Surgical Company, Munsi Farooq Hussain, proprietor of equipment supplier M/s Ahmed Enterprises, and Aftab Ahmed, equipment supplier ASL's managing director and CEO.

Though these six accused are not on bail, they have not yet surrendered to the court.