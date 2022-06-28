Form commission to find who conspired against Padma Bridge: HC  

The High Court (HC) has directed the authorities concerned to form a commission to identify and probe the "conspirators" who sought to undermine the Padma Bridge project by raising false allegations of corruption over its construction.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque passed the order following a hearing on a rule over the matter on Tuesday.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said, "The HC has given 30 days to the concerned government bodies to form the inquiry commission.

"After formation, it will have 60 days to submit its findings to the court."

Earlier on Monday, the HC raised the question that if there was no conspiracy then why would the World Bank suspend funding for the construction of Padma Bridge.

The court also remarked that those who conspired are anti-state and they have to be tracked down.

The same bench made the observations during a hearing of the rule asking the government why an inquiry commission should not be formed to detect the conspirers.

The bench said, "Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride. Those who are against the development of such national interests are enemies of the nation, enemies of the country. They need to be identified."

The court then fixed today (28 June) for the next hearing in this regard.

On 15 February 2017, the HC issued a rule asking the cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and the inspector general of police to reply in two weeks as to why a commission of inquiry should not be formed.

The suo moto rule – issued by an HC bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah – came as several national dailies then published reports on the plotters.

The World Bank (WB) and donors backtracked on financing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project after allegations of corruption were brought against senior government officials and ministers, the court said, citing the reports, adding that it seriously hit the dignity of the nation.

The anti-corruption commission and other agencies investigated the matter and found the allegations were false, it added.