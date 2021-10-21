Feni man to die for killing wife on Facebook live

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 03:18 pm

Feni man to die for killing wife on Facebook live

A Feni court on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a man for killing his wife over a family feud.

The death-row convict is, Obaidul Haque Tutul, a resident of Bahirpur area of the district town.

The court also fined him Tk50,000.

District and Sessions Judge Dr Begum Jebunnesa handed down the verdict, Public Prosecutor (PP) Hafez Ahmed told TBS.

Earlier on 15 April, 2020, Tutul had streamed the gruesome incident live on Facebook.

After hacking his wife Tahmina Akhter to death at his home, he called the police.

Police arrested Tutul from his home and seized the murder weapon, a machete, as well as his mobile phone.

Later, Tahmina's father Sahab Uddin filed a case against Tutul with Feni Model Police Station in this connection.

On 15 December, the court framed charges against lone accused Tutul after police submitted chargesheet on 11 November. 

The trial in the case began on 13 January this year.

The court testified total 13 witnesses.

The couple, who got married five years ago after dating for five years, had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

