Female inspector files rape case against SP Moktar Hossain

A female police inspector has filed a rape case against Superintendent of Police Moktar Hossain.

The case was filed in Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7.

Plaintiff's lawyer advocate Salahuddin Khan said, "Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar recorded her statement, but has not given any order yet."

According to the victim's case statement, the police superintendent has been raping the victim by making false promises of marriage since December 2019.

Accused Moktar Hossain joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan as Contingent Commander of Bangladesh Police. Later, the plaintiff also joined the peacekeeping mission in Sudan.