Father gets life sentence for raping daughter in Bagerhat

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:41 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

A Bagerhat court has sentenced a man convicted of raping his own daughter to life in prison.

Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal – 1 Judge SM Saiful Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict, Md Fayzul Hawlader, 53, of Madobkathi village of Bagerhat's Kachua upazila, was present at the court during the verdict.

The court also fined him Tk25,000, in default of which he would have to spend one year more in jail.

The public prosecutor of the tribunal Siddikur Rahman Khan said, "Md Fayzul Hawlader raped his sleeping daughter on 15 March 2020. Victim's mother filed a case against her husband at Kachua police station under the women and children repression prevention act."

Police sent the chargesheet to the court on 31 after investigation, he added.

"The judge delivered the verdict after hearing the testimony of 10 witnesses in the case proceedings," said the prosecutor.

