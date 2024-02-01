Fakhrul denied bail again

Fakhrul denied bail again

A Dhaka court denied Fakhrul's bail in a case filed over the attack on chief justice's residence.

File Photo: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 18 December 2023. Photo: TBS
File Photo: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir being taken to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 18 December 2023. Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was denied bail once again on Thursday in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice residence.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury rejected his bail application after a hearing today, Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin Mejbah told the media.

Mirza Fakhrul's bail application was rejected by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court. Later the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court rejected his bail application. 

On 10 January, the High Court rejected Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition.

After that, a bail application was made in the CMM court last Wednesday. The court fixed Thursday for hearing.

On 29 October, police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

