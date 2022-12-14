Fakhrul, Abbas should have been given division from the start: HC

Court

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 01:57 pm

Related News

Fakhrul, Abbas should have been given division from the start: HC

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 01:57 pm
Fakhrul, Abbas should have been given division from the start: HC

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas should have been given the first-class division facilities in jail to begin with considering they are both former lawmakers and ministers, said the High Court on Wednesday.

"The Magistrate Court on 9 December had asked prison authorities to ensure the division facilities per the jail code. Though it was granted four days later, the wait caused Fakhrul and Abbas quite a bit of suffering," said the High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali.

In a subsequent order, the court dismissed the writ petition filed by Fakhrul and Abbas yesterday with the relevant branch of the Supreme Court seeking prison division.

Barrister Kayser Kamal was in favour of the writ in court while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

Earlier on Tuesday (13 December), the writ was lodged on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum and Mirza Abbas's wife Afroza Abbas.

In the petition, they had sought the court's order to the home secretary and jail authorities to provide the BNP leaders with first-class division facilities.

Generally, the division facilities ensure a higher living standard in jail, which includes a bed, a table, a chair, a mosquito net, a newspaper and better food.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital.

On Friday (9 December), a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.

Following a special bail plea on Monday, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 BNP activists including the two leaders.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / Mirza Abbas / High Court / division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

22m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

19h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis