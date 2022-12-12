Fakhrul, Abbas among 224 BNP men denied bail

A Dhaka court has rejected the bail petitions of 224 BNP leaders including the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafiuddin passed the order Monday (12 December) after a hearing on the case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in Nayapaltan, BNP lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

On Friday, a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with the Paltan police station over Wednesday's clash.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosion, and destroying public property and lives.

On Wednesday, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its 10 December rally.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday's violence.