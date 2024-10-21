Extorting from garment factories: Two BNP leaders sent to jail in Gazipur

A Gazipur court sent two BNP leaders to jail on charges of extortion from garment factories in the district.

They were earlier arrested by a team of joint forces from the Hajirpukur area in Gacha on Sunday (20 October) night, said Ali Mohammad Rashed, officer-in-charge of Gacha Police Station.

The arrestees are Gacha BNP's former secretary general Faruk Khan and Gacha Jatiyotabadi Jubodal Joint Convener Abdullah.

Of them, Faruk was expelled from the party for participating in the Gazipur City Corporation election as a councillor candidate ignoring party instructions.

"They have been arrested in a case filed with the police station on charges of extortion in a ready-made garment factory in the Gacha area," said OC Rashed.

They were sent to jail after the police produced them before the court this morning.

According to police, for the past few months, after the interim government took charge, the arrestees have been allegedly involved in various crimes including extortion, land grabbing and robbery in the Gazipur metropolitan area.

They threatened and extorted the officials to take control of some factories in the area, alleged police.