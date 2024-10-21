Extorting from garment factories: Two BNP leaders sent to jail in Gazipur

Court

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Extorting from garment factories: Two BNP leaders sent to jail in Gazipur

They were earlier arrested by a team of joint forces from the Hajirpukur area in Gacha on Sunday (20 October) night

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:42 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Gazipur court sent two BNP leaders to jail on charges of extortion from garment factories in the district.

They were earlier arrested by a team of joint forces from the Hajirpukur area in Gacha on Sunday (20 October) night, said Ali Mohammad Rashed, officer-in-charge of Gacha Police Station.

The arrestees are Gacha BNP's former secretary general Faruk Khan and Gacha Jatiyotabadi Jubodal Joint Convener Abdullah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Of them, Faruk was expelled from the party for participating in the Gazipur City Corporation election as a councillor candidate ignoring party instructions.

"They have been arrested in a case filed with the police station on charges of extortion in a ready-made garment factory in the Gacha area," said OC Rashed.

They were sent to jail after the police produced them before the court this morning.

According to police, for the past few months, after the interim government took charge, the arrestees have been allegedly involved in various crimes including extortion, land grabbing and robbery in the Gazipur metropolitan area.

They threatened and extorted the officials to take control of some factories in the area, alleged police.

Bangladesh

BNP / Bangladesh / extortion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

6m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

16m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos