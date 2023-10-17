Ex-Sonali Bank official, 3 others jailed in graft case

Court

BSS
17 October, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 07:20 pm

A Dhaka court today sentenced a former principal officer of Sonali Bank and three others to different jail terms in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of embezzlement.

M Naimul Islam, the former official of Sonali Bank, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment altogether in two separate cases of fraudulency and embezzlement. In the two cases, he was also fined Tk50,000 and Tk81 lakh respectively.

The three other accused in the case - Rafiqul Islam, an account holder of Sonali Bank, his guarantor Mosammat Lipi Begum, and M Al-Amin, security guard of the bank - were sentenced to five years of imprisonment each, with a fine of Tk81 lakh each.

Judge M Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 handed down the verdict this morning.

According to the case, between 26 December 2017 and 21 June 2018, the accused fraudulently embezzled around Tk1.20 crore by transferring money without depositing it, in connivance with each other. 

M Moniruzzaman, deputy general manager of Sonali Bank, filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on 23 June 2018. 

On 19 February 2020, ACC Deputy Assistant Director M Abul Kalam Azad filed chargesheet against the four. 

The trial began against them on 8 March 2022.

