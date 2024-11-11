Ex-MP Fazle Karim placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former Awami League lawmaker from Raozan ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury on a three-day remand in connection with a firearms case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Kazi Shahidul Islam passed the order when police produced Fazle Karim before the court today with a seven-day remand prayer.

During the hearing, additional police personnel were deployed on the court premises to evade any untoward situation.

According to police, a raid was conducted at Fazle Karim Chowdhury's residence on 25 September and a rifle, a locally made gun, a revolver, a shotgun, and seven rounds of ammunition were seized. Except the rifle, all other weapons were illegally obtained.

The police filed a case under the Arms Act with the Raozan Police Station of the district.

At least 12 cases were filed against Fazle Karim in the courts of Raozan, Chandgaon, Panchlaish and Kotwali thana on various charges, including murder, attempt to murder, clashes, possession of illegal firearms, forcing land transfers at gunpoint, vandalism, land grabbing and attacking protesters in the July-August student-led mass upsurge.

Fazle Karim was arrested on 12 September when he was trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally through Akhaura in Brahmanbaria.