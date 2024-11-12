Ex-MP 'Dollar Siraj' placed on one-day remand in attempt to murder case

A Narayanganj court today (12 November) placed former lawmaker from Narsingdi-3 constituency Sirajul Islam Molla on one-day remand in a case filed over the shooting of a youth named Ahmad Ali in the district during the student movement on 19 July.

Narayanganj Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Badiuzzaman passed the order after Sirajul, also known as Dollar Siraj, president of the presidium of Jubo League and joint general secretary of Narsingdi District Awami League, was produced before the court seeking for a 5-day remand, said the Court Police Inspector Kaiyum Khan.

State attorney Abul Kalam Azad said Dollar Siraj is the second accused in this case.

According to the case document, on 19 July, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the Mahmudpur area in Fatullah, the accused opened fire on the protesters, injuring Ahmad Ali.

Ahmad Ali filed a case with Fatullah Model Police Station on 5 September, naming 65 individuals and 150 unknown people as accused.

Yesterday, Sirajul was arrested from the Asad Gate area of Mohammadpur.

According to police, Sirajul is the chairman of a private university called People's University of Bangladesh. When he was attending a programme at the university, students detained him and handed him over to the army.

Later, he was handed over to Narayanganj Police.