Ex-MP Barrister Suman's bail denied, sent to jail

A Dhaka Court denied bail of former MP Barrister Suman and sent him to jail on 27 October. Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court today (27 October) sent former independent lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman to jail after his bail was denied on completion of five-day remand in a case over an attempt to murder.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatuallh passed the order.

Though the defendant's lawyer submitted a petition for bail, the prosecution opposed it.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered to send him to jail, said Mirpur Model police station's Sub Inspector Abdul Halim, also investigation officer of the case.

Earlier on 22 October, a Dhaka court placed him on a five-day remand in the case filed with Mirpur Model police station.

Suman was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a student during the July-August student-led movement.

Before the arrest Barrister Suman said on his verified Facebook account, "I am going with the police. See you in court. Pray for me, everyone."

Suman was elected as an independent candidate in controversial 7 January polls from Habiganj-4 constituency.