Ex-home minister Asaduzzaman's 9 bank accounts, with over Tk12cr, blocked

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 08:46 pm

In its application to the court, the ACC said Asaduzzaman Khan has illegally amassed wealth worth Tk16.41 crore out of his disclosed income

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

A Dhaka court today (5 November) ordered authorities concerned to block nine bank accounts of former home minister Asaduzzman Khan Kamal.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Court Judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order in response to an application of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the anti-graft agency's Deputy Director Aktarul Islam confirmed to The Business Standard.

According to ACC sources, the former home minister has a total of Tk12.12 crore in the accounts.

Of these, one Janata Bank account holds Tk5.44 crore, three Union Bank accounts have Tk3.61 crore, a Simanto Bank PLC account has Tk1.37 crore, three City Bank PLC accounts have Tk1.60 crore, and one Sonali Bank account has Tk8.67 lakh.

In its application to the court, the ACC said Asaduzzaman Khan has illegally amassed wealth worth Tk16.41 crore out of his disclosed income. 

He suspiciously transacted Tk55.92 crore through eight bank accounts to his illegal income source.

"He is attempting to sell or transfer, hand over or dispose of illegally amassed wealth. Because of this, nine bank accounts in his name need to be blocked. If his bank accounts cannot be blocked, it will not be possible to confiscate them in favour of the state during the trial. It is likely to cause irreparable damage to the state," reads the ACC application.

Earlier on 1 September, a Dhaka court banned Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan and daughter Safia Tasnim Khan from leaving the country.

