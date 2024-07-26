Ex-Ducsu VP Nur sent to jail in Setu Bhaban vandalising case

Former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students&#039; Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur. File Photo: Collected
Former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur to jail in a case lodged over vandalising and setting fire to Setu Bhaban in the capital's Banani area on 18 July.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahammed passed the order as police produced Nur before the court after end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.

The court on 21 July placed Nur, also member-secretary of Gano Adhikar Parishad, on five-day remand.

A mob of 250-300 people on 18 July stormed into the premises of Setu Bhaban, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms, and later set those on fire. They reportedly attacked and beat many employees black and blue.

