Ex chief justice SK Sinha jailed for 11 years in graft case

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday sentenced former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) to 11 years in prison in a case filed over embezzling Tk4 crore from the then Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank).

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 also fined him Tk95 lakh.

Besides, the court directed to confiscate Tk78 lakh deposited in his bank account, in favour of the state.

The judge sentenced eight other accused to different jail terms and acquitted two accused as the charges brought against them were not proven.

The other accused in the case are - former managing director of Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) AKM Shamim, senior executive vice president Gazi Salahuddin, first vice-president Swapan Kumar Roy, senior vice-president Md Ziauddin Ahmed, first vice-president Safiuddin Ashkari, vice-president Md Lutful Haque, Tangail residents Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, Ranjit Chandra Saha and, his wife, Santri Roy.

Another accused named Md Ziauddin Ahmed has been acquitted as he passed away.

Among the accused, SK Sinha, Safiuddin Ashkari, Ranjit Chandra Saha and, his wife, Santri Roy are absconding.

According to the case statement, the accused arranged a fake loan of Tk 4 crore from the Gulshan branch of the erstwhile Farmers Bank and transferred it to SK Sinha's personal account through pay-order.

SK Sinha later transferred the amount to another account in cash, cheques and pay-orders, which is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On 10 July 2019, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the case at the Commission's District Integrated Office, Dhaka-1, alleging transfer and embezzlement of Tk 4 crore from Farmers Bank to a personal bank account.

In December that year, ACC Director Benazir Ahmed filed a charge sheet in the case.

On 5 January 2020, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes received the charge sheet.

Later, on 13 August, the court framed the charges.

Sk Sinha resigned from his post on 11 November, 2017, from abroad.

He is now in the USA.